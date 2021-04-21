Netflix announces Cobra Kai season 4 2021 release window

Good news, Eagle Fang fans: Cobra Kai season 4 is definitely coming out in 2021 according to Netflix via its latest investor call. In fact, we now have an even tighter release window for the Karate Kid sequel series.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos (H/T Deadline) namedropped Cobra Kai as one of several shows making its return in Q4 2021 this year – alongside You season 3 and The Witcher season 2. That means anytime from October 1 right up until December 31 is fair game for one of Netflix's most beloved (and most-watched) new shows.

That lines up with what the creative team had in mind for Cobra Kai season 4, which has now begun filming.

Back in 2020, creator Jon Hurwitz said on Twitter that he "would imagine Season 4 will come out roughly a year after Season 3." Cobra Kai season 3 launched on New Year's Day, so things are slightly ahead of schedule – something that's music (or '80s power ballads) to the ears of those who have a blackbelt in bingeing the Karate Kid spinoff.

Since the rights to Cobra Kai were snapped up by Netflix – who streamed the third season exclusively after its move from YouTube – the show has seen a surge in popularity. That's something mirrored by its expanding cast. Season 4 will see Dallas Dupree Young and Oona O'Brien join the cast. Tory actor Peyton List and Vanessa Rubio, who plays Johnny's on-again off-again flame Carmen, have been upgraded to series regulars.

So, just six-to-eight months until we can get our gis on again. Plenty of time to bug your friends into watching Cobra Kai. You know you want to. In the meantime, you can also check out the best Netflix shows.