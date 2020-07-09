Naughty Dog is already hiring to develop a new single player game

Naughty Dog is already hiring for a new single player game and developers who can work on "next generation graphics", less than a month after the release of The Last of Us 2.

A job listing on the studio's career website for a Level/Environment Designer specifically mentions single player in its header, while another for a Melee/Gameplay Animator states that it's looking for someone who can "create compelling gameplay for our future project(s)."

Finally, a vacancy for a Tools Programmer confirms that the new hire "will be working on our next generation graphics analysis, profiling and debugging tool in conjunction with our sister technology groups," suggesting that Naughty Dog has already started working with upcoming console the PS5 for its latest projects.

The studio clarified in 2018 that it's working on a standalone Last of Us 2 multiplayer experience, a spiritual successor to the first game's Factions mode, but these new job posts suggests there's a lot more going on within the hallowed halls of its Santa Monica offices.

Given that we've only just been treated to The Last of Us Part 2, it's unlikely we'll hear anything about these in-the-works titles soon, though The Last of Us 2 ending certainly doesn't rule out a sequel or Uncharted: The Lost Legacy style standalone expansion. Basically, don't completely reject the idea of a Naughty Dog reveal at PlayStation's next State of Play...

