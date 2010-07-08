Naughty Bear review

Okay, so here’s a game you don’t see every day – a toy bear driven to violence by his kin, embarking on a sadistic killing spree that demands cunning, inventiveness and a very steady chopping hand. Ten out of ten for concept, then, but things go downhill quickly from there…

Each of the game’s seven levels possesses a core objective, but you’ll spend the majority of your time scaring the denizens of Perfection Island. It’s an evolution of the classic Spy vs Spy concept, but with precious little of the charisma. Naughty Bear is also a victim of some crushingly irritating mechanics, such as hopeless stealth and a camera you’ll soon want to rip apart.

There is longevity here though, which is illustrated by the wealth of unlockable suits (each granting cool new powers) and gazillions of objectives. Journey online and the various merciless escapades almost threaten to spill out into genuine fun.

Multiplayer is definitely Naughty’s forte, whether you’re legging it about with a cake or hunting the Golden Oozy to mow down your cowering rivals. But overall, everything falls largely flat. This is one idea that should have never made it outta the board room.

