Mulan is now on Disney Plus - here's how to get it

After months of delays, the live-action Mulan has just made its grand entrance on Disney Plus. That means you can watch the 2020 remake from home... with a few caveats. Here's how it works.

Watch Mulan: See deals and offers here

To start with, Mulan isn't on 'normal' Disney Plus just yet (it'll be available for standard members in a few months). Instead, it can be found on a new initiative called 'Premier Access'. This is an experimental view-on-demand service that brings an unreleased movie - Mulan 2020, in this case - to the company's streaming service for a one-off fee. The film itself costs $29.99 in the US, $34.99 in Canada, £19.99 in the UK, and $34.99 in Australia.

However, you need to have a Disney Plus sign-up first before being able to pay for and watch Mulan. A single month of the service costs $6.99 for US users, £5.99 across the pond in the UK, AU$8.99, and CA$9.99. If you're not already a subscriber, it's worth keeping this extra cost in mind before pulling the trigger. Or trying to, anyway.

On the plus side, you'll have access to Mulan so long as you're a Disney Plus subscriber. Just move fast; the film cannot be purchased through Premier Access as of early November.

There are other offers available if you wanted to save a bit of cash, of course. US readers can grab a bundle that provides one month of Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for just $12.99. Although you'll need to pay for Mulan separately, the amount of content you're getting softens the blow.

Similarly, UK users needing a new phone contract may be interested to hear that O2 is giving away six-month Disney Plus memberships with certain offers.

Either way, it's easy to quit the service if you don't want to keep Disney Plus after seeing Mulan. Simply cancel before your second month renews and you're good to go - there's no contract.

For the full lowdown of all Mulan Disney Plus deals, take a look at our roundup below.

Mulan Disney Plus deals

Mulan Premier Access | $29.99 / £19.99 / AU$34.99 / CA$34.99 one-off payment NOTE: A Disney Plus subscription (see offers here) is required to use Mulan Premier Access. If you want to stream Mulan 2020, this is really the only way to do it. Available via Premier Access, it costs a one-off fee that allows you to watch the movie as often as you like so long as you have a Disney Plus subscription. Speaking of which, you need a Disney Plus membership to access Mulan in the first place. This costs a small monthly fee, but you can cancel it whenever you like. Want to get max value on Disney Plus? This US-exclusive offer gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $12.99 per month. It's easily the best Disney Plus bundle we've seen so far.View Deal

Want more?

Undecided when it comes to Disney's new streaming service? Be sure to check in with our in-depth Disney Plus review.

As for those who'd like to upgrade their setup, don't forget about the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers) and the best gaming sound system for top-quality audio.