Ms. Marvel namedrops an Eternals character in episode 2

We may only be two episodes into Ms. Marvel, but the Disney Plus series has already featured plenty of nods to the wider MCU. The pilot saw the titular Kamala Khan attend AvengerCon, where we glimpsed references to Black Widow, Iron Man, and even Captain America's ass.

In the latest installment, which was uploaded to the streaming platform on June 15, Eternals character Kingo gets a shout-out – and it's all thanks to Kamala's mother Muneeba, no less.

In the scene, Kamala (Iman Vellani) can be seen sharing a coffee with her new crush Kamran (Aramis Knight), as the pair bond over their love of Bollywood movies. At one point during the chat, they get talking about movies starring Shah Rukh Khan, before Kamran candidly asks Kamala whether she has a "massive crush" on Kingo the actor – not the immortal, cosmic-powered superhero as we know him.

"My ammi, my mom, is literally obsessed with him for some reason," she replies, as Kamran says, "Don't worry, mine's the same. She still has a huge crush on Kingo Senior."

In Chloe Zhao's Eternals, it's explained that Kingo (Kumail Nunjiani) has posed as several members of an acting dynasty across many generations, to ensure that he remains rich and famous while also covering up the fact that he doesn't age due to being an Eternal. So, technically, Kamala and Kamran's mothers have the hots for the same person. They just don't know it.

Ms. Marvel episodes 1 and 2 are available to stream now. Episode 3 will be release on Wednesday, June 22.