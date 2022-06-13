Ms. Marvel almost included an Avengers: Endgame retcon – but it was vetoed by Kevin Feige

Ms. Marvel executive producer and head writer Bisha K. Ali revealed one of her early ideas for the show was vetoed by the Marvel boss. The moment would have seen a major retcon to the Battle of Earth in Avengers: Endgame.

In a chat with The Wrap’s podcast (opens in new tab), Ali shared her pitch for the opening sequence of Ms. Marvel episode 1. This features Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) retelling the Endgame battle for her YouTube viewers, complete with information supplied from Scott Lang’s podcasts.

However, this wasn’t always where Khan learned about what happened in the climatic Thanos showdown. In some of the early meetings on the show, Ali suggested there may have been a live stream of the Battle of Earth.

"At one point, like early days before we kind of expanded the creative team out, I was like, 'Kevin, what if there was like, drones and a live stream of the battle of 'Endgame?''" she explained. "And he was like, 'Bisha, no.' I’m like, There wasn’t one Twitch streamer around for the final battle of Endgame? Are we kidding?"

The EP went on to explain how it took a lot of mind-mapping before they landed on the idea of Ant-Man’s podcasts. She said they went through a "million rounds" before deciding on the right way to tell that story. Ali added: "We kind of integrated it into the script, I think it was perfect. It was characterful."

Check out our Ms. Marvel release schedule so you don’t miss a moment of the new Disney Plus show.