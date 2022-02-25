Mortal Kombat creative director drops a cryptic teaser for a new game

NetherRealm Studios creative director Ed Boon has dropped a cryptic hint at what the developer is up to next.

Having recently been inducted into the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences' Hall of Fame, Boon spoke to Game Informer about what's next for the studio. Boon began by reflecting back on the last decade, in which NetherRealm has exclusively released Mortal Kombat and Injustice games, but now says the developer has actually broken that pattern.

"When we broke that pattern, there was a lot of speculation of what we would be doing next," said Boon. "I can tell you there was a reason for it, and when we announce our next game, it’ll make a lot more sense. At this point, I’ll get in a lot of trouble if I say anything more." That's quite the cryptic teaser from the NetherRealm director.

NetherRealm first announced the existence of a new game in development last July, when Boon revealed that post-launch support for Mortal Kombat 11 would cease to give priority to this enigmatic new project. Later on in December, Boon stated on Twitter that he couldn't discuss NetherRealm's new game because of shifting "variables".

While Boon's comments suggest that NetherRealm is now developing a game that isn't Mortal Kombat or Injustice, there is apparent evidence to the contrary. Last month, a NetherRealm executive appeared to tease Mortal Kombat 12, letting the game slip in a tweet depicting his desk with a variety of items from Mortal Kombat's extensive past. Whether this new project does indeed turn out to be a new Mortal Kombat game, we'll have to wait and see.

