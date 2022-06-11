Morbid Metal brings shapeshifting sci-fi to the Future Games Show

Massive weapons, serious armor, skeletal enemies and robots that want to turn you into human jam, the new gameplay trailer for Morbid Metal shown at the Future Games Show powered by Mana has it all.

Morbid Metal is a hack and slash, third-person rogue-lite that has Nier vibes and Devil May Cry acrobatic combat. Impressively it's almost entirely the work of one developer, Felix Schade. What makes it really stand out, though, is your character's ability to shapeshift. That gives you four different types of fighters to play with, and everything is soundtracked with heavy metal thrashing that would scare your grandmother.

"Sure, players can try to fight the enemies only using one character and that can be successful, but only up until a certain point," Schade said in a recent interview.

"The enemies and encounters are designed in a way that requires players to make good use out of the team of characters they have chosen before the run."

Each character is designed to feel unique, he added, and comes with its own abilities, combos, counterattacks, and skills. "Switching characters is far more than merely switching a weapon."

Of course, you can expect the enemy types to be just as varied, and you'll hack and stab your way through three different biomes as you progress. The big bosses are inspired by NieR: Automata and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, and should offer a real challenge to even the most experienced warriors.

Morbid Metal doesn't have a release date yet, but you can wishlist it on Steam right now.

