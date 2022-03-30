Moon Knight mixes up London landmarks – and leaves Marvel fans confused

Moon Knight is heavy on Egyptian iconography – scarabs, hieroglyphics, pyramids – but it’s the premiere’s geography in London that has already got some fans talking.

Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant/Marc Spector is seen working at the British Museum during the premiere. Unfortunately for the new Marvel series on Disney Plus, some eagle-eyed Marvel fans have already spotted a serious mistake in the setting as Steven walks out the front door in one scene.

"Sorry, can't take this Moon Knight thing seriously when they're trying to convince me the British Museum is on Trafalgar Square," one viewer wrote on Twitter.

In the background of said scene, you can see the landmark Nelson’s Column in Trafalgar Square – home to the National Gallery, not the British Museum (which is a mile down the road, in case you were wondering).

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

That’s not the only time Moon Knight mixes up its London setting. Later in the episode, Steven enters the London Underground station Tottenham Court Road en route to the British Museum. Someone might want to give the ‘gift shop-ist’ a map – Tottenham Court Road is a five-minute walk from the museum and he’s heading in completely the wrong direction.

There are, at least, some nice observations of London. Yes, we’re legally required to say ‘alright’ or ‘bollocks’ every 12 seconds – and a crowded double-decker bus making a pregnant woman stand is a feature of every morning commute, sadly. But let’s just hope Steven heeds his boss Donna’s advice and never becomes a tour guide.

For more from Moon Knight, be sure to check out our interview with Oscar Isaac on his MCU future and his British accent.