New Mission: Impossible 7 trailer is a stunning, stunt-filled tour de force for Tom Cruise

The first trailer for Mission: Impossible 7 (AKA Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part One) has landed – and the original hype surrounding the initial leak has proven correct. This is incredible.

While the Dead Reckoning trailer doesn’t give too much away in terms of story – though Henry Czerny’s Kittridge is back from the original Mission: Impossible, as is several of Ethan Hunt’s allies and possible enemies – it really does showcase the sheer scope of the film, starring Tom Cruise and once again directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

The sweeping opening already gives Lawrence of Arabia vibes, and slowly gives way to Tom Cruise’s trademark brand of barely believable stuntwork. There’s a flurry of major action sequences, including a trail careening off a broken bridge, plus Cruise himself – and trust me, that is Tom Cruise, not a stuntman – staring death in the face on a motorbike leap and coming out on top. Phew.

The trailer already leaked early and had several fans salivating over the action movie’s upcoming release.

"One of the best trailers I’ve seen in years," one said. Another, reflecting the general mood of those lucky enough to clap eyes on the Mission: Impossible 7 trailer, said that it’s "epic" and "trying hard to top the last one." One lamented, "I honestly wish this movie didn’t get pushed back because I’m not gonna be able to wait a year."

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part One, starring Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Ving Rhames, and Simon Pegg is set for release on July 14, 2023. Part Two, which is due to be the final installment in the long-running franchise, is out on June 28, 2024.

