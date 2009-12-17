Misfits Season Two Given The Green Light

E4 has commissioned a second six-episode season of Misfits, the cult smash hit show about superpowered teens with Community Service Orders.

The slick, sick and blackly humorous show took everybody by surprise by quite how brilliant it is. It's been averaging audiences of over one million across E4 and 4OD, and has been getting an enthusiastic thumbs up on the SFX forum (as well as in the mag).

E4’s Head of Drama Camilla Campbell says, “Misfits always felt like a perfect E4 show and the response has been phenomenal. I’m delighted to commission a second series, and like its fans, I can’t wait to see where Howard Overman’s inventive scripts take us and the gang.”

Overman will once again write all the scripts for season two. The final episode of season one airs tonight at 10pm on E4.