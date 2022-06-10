Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers turns #100 this September with creative changes to come

Longtime Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers writer Ryan Parrott will depart from the Boom! Studios comic book title as it reaches issue #100. The oversized issue will feature art from Marco Renna and Moisés Hidalgo, along with a host of guest artists including former series artist Daniele Di Nicuolo and more who have yet to be named.

In Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers #100, a "deathly threat" reaches Earth, putting the lives of not only all Power Rangers in danger, but the lives of everyone on Earth as well.

"From Ranger Slayer to the Turtle Rangers, it's been a transformative experience, both personally and professionally. Not many people get a chance to play with their favorite toys for a living, so to all the Ranger fans who have been so encouraging and supportive over the years, you'll never know how much your kind words meant when I was struggling to hit a deadline or find the right line of dialogue," states Parrott in the announcement.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone... and I sincerely hope that I was able to add just a few cool bricks to the already amazing wall of the Power Rangers franchise."

Parrott's departure from the title won't mean the end of Power Rangers at Boom! Studios, however, with editor Dafna Pleban ensuring that there will be new stories, characters, and concepts yet to come.

"We can't wait to continue surprising you with shocking twists, new fan-favorite characters, and a deeper exploration into all that the Power Rangers universe has to offer," Pleban states. "Thank you to Ryan Parrott, who has been a part of this universe, and these characters, for over a half a decade, to all the writers and artists who have brought these stories to life on the page, and to all the fans who have supported their adventures throughout the years."

Here's a gallery of covers for Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers #100, from Dan Mora, Mike Del Mundo, InHyuk Lee, and Miguel Mercado:

The issue will feature additional covers from Goñi Montes, Ben Bernardo, and Tyler Kirkham. Additionally, each copy of Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers #100 will include one of 10 different trading cards featuring characters from the series, as well as one of a series of posters created by artists contributing to the issue.

Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers #100 goes on sale in September.

Many comic books are reaching milestone issues this year, and some of them are using the concept of 'Legacy Numbering' to get there.