Microsoft says "supply disruptions" are causing a shortage of Xbox controllers

Microsoft has acknowledged that there's a shortage of Xbox controllers and says that "supply disruptions" are to blame.

It turns out that new-gen consoles aren't the only thing in short supply these days, as Microsoft has confirmed that there's now a shortage of Xbox Wireless Controllers. As spotted by VGC (opens in new tab), the accessory is sold out at many major retailers, with Europe being the worst affected. ResetEra (opens in new tab) user phonicjoy claims that "it's sold out at most electronics retailers" in the Netherlands, and user Neural says "it's been the same over here in Italy for the last few months." Perzeval adds that it "seems to be out of stock in Sweden too".

The situation is the same in the UK. Currently, there's not a single controller in stock in any colour at many of the country's biggest retailers, including GAME, Argos, Currys and Smyths. Even the official Microsoft Store has completely run out of stock. Amazon UK has some stock, but given the shortage everywhere else, we're guessing that won't be the case for very long.

Microsoft acknowledged the situation in a statement to VGC: "We know it may be hard finding Xbox Wireless Controllers right now due to supply disruptions. "We're working as fast as possible with our manufacturing and retail partners to improve this. Please check with your local retailer for availability."

Things seem to be slightly better in the US, with stock currently available through Best Buy and the Microsoft Store. But whether the supply disruptions will cause issues there too remains to be seen. For now, if you're in Europe, treat your Xbox controllers with the utmost care.

