Mel Gibson to direct Leonardo DiCaprio

Mel Gibson is preparing to direct Leonardo DiCaprio in a Viking epic.



Last week news broke that Gibson was scouting locations in Mexico for a new period movie, and it seems like he has a lot on his plate right about now, as he's also getting ready to direct Leo in this project.





Details are extremely sparse, but Oscar-winning writer William Monahan ( The Departed , Kingdom of Heaven ) is on script duties, and Graham King will be producing.



Departed -producer King said: "This will be an awe-inspiring story, created with some of the industry's finest cinematic talent, and I am just over the moon to be making this film with Mel, Leo and Bill."



This news is just the thing to perk up a dreary Monday morning. We can't wait to see DiCaprio (apparently a hard-core Viking enthusiast) in a movie directed with Gibbo's flair for authenticity and violence.

It's about time Hollywood gave us a truly great Viking film!



Source [ Variety via FirstShowing ]



So, does this sound like a truly amazing combo of director, actor and subject? If you're not salivating at this project, why not? Sound off below!