What time is Matrix Resurrections released on HBO Max?

The Matrix Resurrections is nearly here – and we couldn't be more excited. Keanu Reeves' Thomas Anderson is faced with the choice to follow the white rabbit once more, while the Matrix itself is stronger, more secure, and more dangerous than ever before. Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt also return to the series, while new additions to the franchise's cast include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, and Priyanka Chopra.

As well as releasing in cinemas, the movie is also available to stream on HBO Max. But when, exactly, will you be able to press play on Lana Wachowski's latest mind-bending movie?

When is Matrix Resurrections out on HBO Max?

The Matrix Resurrections arrives on HBO Max on December 22, the same day that it releases in theaters – all Warner Bros. movies have had this day and date release schedule in 2021.

What time is Matrix Resurrections available to stream?

The Matrix Resurrections will launch on HBO Max at midnight PT/3am ET in the US on December 22. If you can't see the movie on the main landing page, refresh at the times listed above.

