Marvel’s Midnight Sons characters - Which heroes are in the game?

There's an exciting mix of Marvel’s Midnight Sons characters in this superhero-filled tactical RPG, which promises to blend Firaxis’ previous XCOM game's strategy with a roster of super heroes. But which hero characters will you be able to control and play as? The original Midnight Sons come from a 1990s Marvel story arc that sees Doctor Strange bringing together a band of supernatural characters to fight the forces of Lilith, Mother of Demons. However, this video game seems to be taking a new approach and is including some of Marvel’s biggest MCU heroes, and a completely original character known as the Hunter in its line up of Marvel characters. Here are all the Marvel’s Midnight Suns characters that we know of.

Which Marvel’s Midnight Suns characters are in the game?

(Image credit: Marvel)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is quite different to the original incarnation of the 1990s Midnight Sons, smashing together classic members, MCU heavy hitters, and X-Men. Midnight Suns will feature the new Hunter character and 12 other hero characters, although we only know of nine of them from the trailer:

Captain America

Captain Marvel

Iron Man

Dr. Strange

Wolverine

Ghost Rider

Magik

Blade

Nico Minoru

Who is the new Marvel’s Midnight Suns character, the Hunter

(Image credit: Marvel)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns The Hunter introduces a completely new, bespoke character that Firaxis Games designed with Marvel. In the game’s announcement trailer, we see her being awakened from a sarcophagus by the other Midnight Suns as they battle Lilith’s demon hordes. The Hunter is actually a child of Lilith that was laid to rest long ago, and she will apparently be fully customizable both in terms of appearance and playstyle with a range of abilities to choose from.

The Hunter will also serve as the player character between missions when you can explore the Abbey – the base of operations for the Midnight Suns – and engage in the RPG aspects of Marvel’s Midnight Suns by socializing with your team of heroes.

Who is Marvel’s Midnight Suns Lilith, the Villain and 'Mother of Demons'

(Image credit: Marvel)

Of course a Marvel game featuring this many heroes is going to need something like an Avengers-level threat. Lilith, Mother of Demons, is the main antagonist in the supernatural world of Marvel’s Midnight Suns. She is the same demonic sorceress villain from the original 90s Midnight Sons story and seems like she’s back on Earth, trying to ruin things for everyone with her legions of demons. With the help of the Hunter, Marvel and Firaxis’ versions of the Midnight Suns will once again be banding together in a tactical-RPG to bring an end to Lilith’s invasion of Earth.