After Kevin Feige teases Marvel's next saga, everyone thinks Secret Wars is coming

The internet is buzzing with speculation that Marvel's next big saga will be Secret Wars, after Kevin Feige teased that the direction of the MCU will become clearer soon. Secret Wars could refer to two crossover events – in the first, Marvel's heroes and villains are transported to a planet called Battleworld to fight it out, and in the second, the multiverse is brought together by Doctor Doom following the destruction of the universe.

"As we're nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going," Feige tells Total Film in the new issue, which hits shelves on June 23 and features Thor: Love and Thunder on the cover. "I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. But we'll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap."

Naturally, Marvel fans set to guessing just what could be coming after Marvel Phase 4 – and Secret Wars is the clear winner. "Isn't it obvious? They already announced Secret Invasion years ago… it's Secret Wars baby," says one person (opens in new tab). "1000000% it's Secret Wars," predicts someone else (opens in new tab). "Well multiverse is open now so yeah Secret Wars," adds another person (opens in new tab).

"I'm going to throw my hat in with everyone saying the same thing," speculates this fan (opens in new tab). "If MCU Secret Wars is coming, please have the Fantastic Four and Doom properly built up to feature heavily in it, as they did in the comics."

"I'd be surprised if it's not a Secret Wars / Kang the Conqueror spin-off," predicts another person (opens in new tab). "Multiverse war seems to be where it's headed, and if that's the case, it's gonna be larger than the battle in Endgame."

"Feels like Secret Wars is the obvious guess with all the Multiverse content though I would love to be surprised," points out someone else (opens in new tab).

"I was thinking how could Marvel actually have Phase Five as the Secret Wars with so main characters being dead," ponders another person (opens in new tab). "Then I remembered we are in the multiverse so Iron Man could come back and Captain America could still be young."

"I think it's to be Secret Wars and every movie and TV show so far has set up this event and I think during D23 we will get the announcement of it," thinks one (opens in new tab).

We'll just have to wait and see to find out where the MCU is headed next – but in the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming superhero movies for what's coming soon.