Marauders #6 forces the team to justify its past for AXE: Judgment Day

This August, the entire Marvel Universe will be judged for its past in the AXE: Judgment Day crossover event. Heroes, villains, and morally grey characters will all have to face their triumphs and misdeeds, including the rapscallions of mutantkind: the Marauders.

Marauders #6 is written by Steve Orlando with art by Andrea Broccardo and a cover by Kael Ngu. The story, titled 'Even Odds of Destruction', will introduce the team to the Alpha Celestial known as the Progenitor, whose ask from each person he visits is that they justify their lives. It's a heavy question, especially for the Marauders.

Marauders #6 brings the team into AXE: Judgment Day this August. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In addition to exploring who proves they have right to live and who fails, Marauders #6 will take a look at the anti-mutant group Orchis, who's as thrilled as ever at a chance to scapegoat mutants for the entire event. AXE: Judgment Day will be swift and merciless.

And if that's not enough, Marauders #6 even includes 'Detective Lockheed,' adapted from the alien dragon sidekick of the same name.

"Axe: Judgment Day brings us the perfect next challenge for the Marauders - themselves!" says writer Steve Orlando.

"In the midst of their hunt for history's first generation of mutants, this event forces Captain Pryde's crew to hit pause and face their own demons. I couldn't be more excited for it - a chance to dig deep into our characters, carry on a tradition started by a famous issue of X-Factor...and do a little hyperbaric time tinkering along the way."

Marauders #6 is due out in August.

