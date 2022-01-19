Looks like the whole dang Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokedex has leaked

It would appear that the entire Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokedex has leaked, giving curious trainers an early, albeit unofficial look at every 'mon and shiny form in the upcoming open-world romp.

As spotted by the ever-watchful eyes on Reddit, the datamine is all contained in a now-private Google Drive folder, and it apparently includes all shiny forms and genders. We were able to take a quick peak at the Pokedex when it was originally shared, rather brazenly, to everyone on Twitter, but it's since been taken down. One can safely assume Nintendo caught word of the info dump and dropped the banhammer on the leaker.

Regardless, you can't put toothpaste back in the tube, and social media keeps receipts. Just take a stroll through the Pokemon Legends Arceus subreddit and you'll see the leak is the topic of the day, or check out this composite from the Pokeleaks subreddit to see every leaked Pokemon in one image. While the initial leak seems to have been contained, there are still spoilers for Pokemon Legends Arceus all over the place, so if you're keen on going into the game fresh, tread lightly while you're around social media or rummaging around the web generally.

Alternatively, if you're eager to see everything right away, another significant Pokemon Legends Arceus leak shows snippets of gameplay and the map screen. Otherwise, hang tight just a little longer, as the game launches on January 28 on Nintendo Switch.

