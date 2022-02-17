Loki season 2 signs indie horror duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead to direct

Marvel has tapped Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead to direct the highly anticipated second season of Loki.

The series is the first of its kind to receive a second season, as Wandavision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Hawkeye were all produced as a limited one-season series for Disney Plus. According to Deadline, Benson and Moorhead will "co-direct a majority of the episodes for season two."

The duo most recently directed two episodes of Marvel's upcoming series, Moon Knight, which stars Oscar Isaac as a superhero who suffers from a dissociative identity disorder.

The news comes after Owen Wilson confirmed his return to the series and mentioned that filming will start "pretty soon." Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Wilson are the only confirmed cast members so far. Showrunner Kate Herron previously announced her departure from the new season, but season one writers Michael Waldron and Eric Martin are set to return.

Benson and Moorhead are known for writing and directing well-received indie horror projects Resolution, The Endless, and Spring. In 2019, they wrote and directed Synchronic, a sci-fi thriller that stars Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan as two paramedics who stumble upon a dangerous psychedelic that causes much more than hallucinations.

The pair also directed an episode of the Jordan Peele-produced Twilight Zone reboot and as well as two episodes of Archive 81, Netflix's new anthology horror series.

Fans can expect Loki's second season to hit Disney Plus sometime in 2023. While you wait, check out our list of the best shows currently streaming on Disney Plus.