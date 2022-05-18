Loki is the most-watched Marvel Disney Plus show

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has revealed that Loki is the MCU's most popular Disney Plus show.

Per Deadline, the Marvel boss announced the news at Disney's upfronts, calling the show a "bold swing," and adding that the "wild ride paid off." He also confirmed that production on Loki season 2 would begin in the next few weeks – with the whole cast returning.

The show beat WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, What If…?, Hawkeye, and the most recently released Moon Knight to the top spot.

Loki follows Tom Hiddleston's titular God of Mischief on his adventures with the Time Variance Authority, AKA the TVA. Season 1 ended with a bang when Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie killed Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains, which opened up a whole can of worms – now, the far more sinister Kang the Conqueror has been unleashed.

We'll also be seeing Kang in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, though it's unclear at the moment if any more Loki characters will be crossing over with other MCU projects.

The Disney upfronts also saw the release of the first trailer for She-Hulk, which gives us our best look yet at Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters. Naturally, the internet is busy dissecting the trailer's Easter eggs – as well as the CGI that gets Jennifer green.

Next up on Marvel's release slate is Ms. Marvel, which arrives on Disney Plus this June 8. It will be followed on the big screen by Thor: Love and Thunder, which touches down this July 8.

In the meantime, check out our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.