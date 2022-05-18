Logitech Litra Glow review: "Simple, affordable, and punchy"

The Logitech Litra Glow is the brand's newest foray into the creator-first streaming platform. Priced at $59.99 / £59.99, this miniature key light is certainly one of the best ring light alternatives on the market right now. If you've been after a respectable streaming setup that won't break the bank then you're likely to be very happy with what this pocket-sized lighting panel can do.

Design and features

The Logitech Litra Glow keeps things simple and straightforward, and is ultimately all the better for it. The unit really is a storied case of what you see is what you get and that's evident in the physical design of the model itself. The face is a small rounded square that emits light, and the near of the light houses a basic, but tactile set of controls that are easy to reach from atop your monitor.

Logitech has made the smart decision to have each physical button on the back of the Logitech Litra Glow be slightly embossed with a design representing the function. For example, although there are two identically sized dual buttons for brightness and tone, the toggles are differentiated by inlays for plus and minus as well as sunny and cool, too. There's a distinguished difference to the texture here which minimized any fumbling around while trying to set the light up how I wanted.

Also of note is the included cable management solution with the long height-adjustable stand working to keep that cable firmly anchored in place. The USB-C lead is on the shorter side, so if you're using one of your front / top USB ports as I was for testing then you may need to stretch things a little further than you might like, although plugging into the back yielded a similar result.

You can get approximately five inches of extra height by dialing that slider to the top, with the counterweight offered by the cable keeping things atop your monitor. It's not an elegant or high-tech solution, no, but it works surprisingly well. The head of the unit also tilts back and forth to avoid illuminating your bad side, though your mileage may vary as to how effective an inclusion this is.

Performance

The Logitech Litra Glow's entire ethos appears to be small but powerful and this is evident in just how bright the compact key light actually gets. With its claimed brightness of 250 lumens, the Litra Glow isn't say, quite as bright as the likes as some other models on the market but I overall found its max setting to do a more-than-adequate job of keeping my setup and myself well lit.

What elevates the Logitech Litra Glow over its similarly priced alternatives is its integration with the Logitech G Hub. This software enables hands-free control over the settings, with presets available to fit a certain mood or time of day, such as early morning (a little warmer) and afternoon (simulating overcast).

Perhaps most useful, though is the ability to create your own custom lighting setup, meaning that there's no need to fumble around upon startup with conditions that are right for your room and workspace.

My area is fairly dimly lit at the best of times, with an aging eco-friendly bulb sometimes struggling to keep me illuminated on its own in meetings and when streaming. With that said, the Logitech Litra Glow, while not providing a night and day difference, certainly gives off a good boost improving visual clarity. In my testing, I found that the Litra Glow worked best when sat atop my second monitor, equally spaced from my daily driver webcam for the best results.

Should you buy the Logitech Litra Glow?

The Logitech Litra Glow may be lacking the insane brightness of the Elgato Key Light Mini ($99.99), and may be eschewing the Chroma RGB of the Razer Key Light ($299.99), however, this model has an ace that neither of those two has - the price. Considering that a desktop mount for the former costs the same as the entire Logitech Litra Glow in and of itself while offering similar functionality, my recommendation comes easy, as it works really well at what it sets out to do.

How we tested the Logitech Litra Glow

The Logitech Litra Glow was used alongside my 4K webcam in various video calls throughout my duration with the device. Considerations were made with Logitech G Hub and the manual lighting controls to gauge the brightness and the ease of use, too. Other software used in my testing included OBS, Cyberlink Power Director 18 and Discord.