Live stream Newcastle vs Sheffield United: How to watch the Premier League online today

This fixture will likely fly under most people's radars but a Newcastle vs Sheffield United live stream should still make for an excellent watch. Newcastle needs only a few more points to ensure safety and then can continue to look up the table rather than down, and Sheffield United will be desperate to get the win they really should have got on Wednesday night against Aston Villa. The Blades are on course for a fantastic finish this season and could yet bag a Champions League place. All the more reason to get a Newcastle vs Sheffield United live stream set up and watch the premier league online today.

Live stream Newcastle vs Sheffield United The game between Newcastle and Sheffield United kicks off at 2pm BST/9am ET/6am PT on Sunday, June 21. For quick directions, UK readers need to pop over to Sky Sports, and US readers should try Sling TV's Blue package; it's great value, gets you NBC and NBCSN, and there's FREE 3-day trial.

Newcastle have had a lot going on both on the pitch and off the pitch basically all season. After some patchy form just before the break, but largely doing enough to ensure safety for another season - five more points will get them to the magical 40-point mark - there's been rampant speculation and ongoing chat about a proposed takeover from the Middle East. This brings with it its own baggage of course, but the sight of Mike Ashley finally selling the club is music (of a sort) to fans' ears. Regardless of that rumbling away behind the football though, Newcastle will want to get to the point mark as soon as possible and then push on as high as they can, putting their patchy pre-break form behind them.

Sheffield United were on the end of a tough call - or lack of call - on Wednesday night when they began the Premier League re-start against Aston Villa. What should have been given a goal from a floated freekick that the VIlla goalkeeper inexplicably carried the ball into his net an own goal was not given and they ended up drawing 0-0 with the midlands club. A missed opportunity perhaps - though out of their hands somewhat - and they'll be looking to make things right against Newcastle. And you wouldn't want to bet against them getting something in this game either: Sheffield United have only lost two games away from home this season and have the 6th best away record overall.

No matter who you support, be it these teams or anyone else, finding out how to live stream Newcastle vs Sheffield United and watch the Premier League online today is going to be a winning move this Saturday afternoon.

Given the weird nature of the end to this Premier League season, we will have a plethora of options available to us on how to watch matches for free sometimes as well as the usual paid options. Sky Pick is the channel you need to remember/bookmark/write down as it is going to be the home for 25 of Sky's 64 remaining matches - this meaning we can watch the Premier League for free there, including Newcastle Vs Sheffield United.

Those people with Sky already can find Pick on channel 159 or on the app, and Freeview and Freesat watchers can find it on channel number 11 or channel 144 on Freesat.

Live stream Newcastle vs Sheffield United in the UK

Sky Sports

To the surprise of no-one, Sky Sports is the place to be in the UK for the kick-off at 2pm. However, the game is also being aired for FREE on Pick, the channel that we mentioned above. Away from Pick, if you're eyeing up some more temporary access to Premier League action without the strings attached then Now TV is a great bet for more access to Sky Sports channels. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass starts at £9.99 for a day and gets you access to all Sky Sports channels. The monthly pass is currently on offer for £25 for the first three months instead of £33.99. It's definitely worth a look if you're looking to see out the rest of the season and get some value doing so. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League online with any of these broadcasters, then fear not, and grab a VPN to get your football hit no matter where you are. And remember, there are a few more fixtures coming up in the next few days as well:

Set up a Newcastle vs Sheffield United live stream in the US

NBC or Sling TV

US folks will need access to NBC - and they'll need to be early birds - to get their Newcastle vs Sheffield United live stream hit for the 9am ET/6am PT kickoff. The two passes - Matchday Pass at $39.99 or the Premier League Pass for $64.99 - are decent options, with the latter getting you a whole host of coverage including extended content, highlights, replays, analyses, and more. However, we would want to highlight streaming service Sling. You can currently get a FREE 3-day trial of Sling's $30-a-month, 'Sling Blue' package which includes NBC which will let you stream Newcastle vs Sheffield United without paying at all - and giving you access to most of the first weekend's action. Remember, if you're outside of the States and want your usual NBC coverage to live stream Newcastle vs Sheffield United then check out the VPN route to gain access to the action.

Live stream Newcastle vs Sheffield United in Canada

DAZN

You've got to use DAZN to watch Newcastle vs Sheffield United online if you're in Canada. The network will be showing all 380 fixtures live, and you can start off with a very tempting one-month FREE trial to get off the mark. This will roll on to a $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150 afterward. Kick-off time equates to 9am ET/6am PT for Canadians, and, once again, if you happen to be outside of Canada, you can use a VPN to access it like you were back there all along.

Live stream Newcastle vs Sheffield United in Australia

Optus Sports

The Premier League is on Optus Sports for the remainder of the season in Australia so you'll need to head over there, and that's real easy if you have one of their packages already. However, if you just want to stream the Newcastle vs Sheffield United match online or want to bag some of the Premier League action, then going for one of their monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport is an excellent way to get access. You'll have to stay up late for this one though as a Newcastle vs Sheffield United live stream in Australia kicks off at 11pm AEST. And for those who are away from their usual Australian TV services, you can use a VPN as outlined above.



Live stream Newcastle vs Sheffield United from wherever you are