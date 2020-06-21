Live stream Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Watch the Premier League online today

The Premier League re-start is going at full steam now and every game is like sweet nectar to football fans everywhere and that's why knowing how to live stream Aston Villa vs Chelsea is as important as any other game. These two teams certainly have lots to play for and they need to be quick about it: Chelsea need to cement their claim on a Champions League spot and Aston Villa need to get points wherever they come from in order to stave off the dreaded - and costly - relegation. And ex club-captain John Terry returning to Stamford Bridge makes tuning into an Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream even more intriguing.

Live stream Aston Villa vs Chelsea The game between Aston Villa and Chelsea kicks off at 4.15pm BST/11.15am ET/8.15am PT on Sunday, June 21. For quick directions, UK readers need to head to Sky Sports, while US readers should try Sling TV's Blue package; it's great value, gets you NBC and NBCSN, and there's FREE 3-day trial.

Aston Villa got away with one a bit on Wednesday night when they got the Premier League re-start up and running against Sheffield United. It finished 0-0 but Sheffield United should have had a clear goal allowed and that could have meant for a whole different end to that game. Especially with Sheffield Untied being as efficient as they are. Anyway, a point for Villa was at least not the worst result they could have had and it means they are off the mark. They'll be looking to push on and get some points as quickly as possible to keep the pressure on the other teams around them - though this game will be a stern test.

Chelsea need to pick up their form from immediately before the lockdown (three games; two wins and a draw) to tighten their grip on 4th spot and to maybe keep up the pressure Leicester in 3rd. A strong run in the end of their season will take Chelsea into Europe's premier club competition while any stumbles could see them drop anywhere down to 7th or 8th conceivably. However, with snapping up new players for next season through early signings like that of Leipzig's Timo Werner, they are already showing strong intent to push on in the next season.

Thus finding out how to live stream Aston Villa vs Chelsea and watch the Premier League online today is going to be a joyous way to spend some time today.

Live stream Aston Villa vs Chelsea in the UK

Set up a Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream in the US

NBC or Sling TV

US folks will need access to NBC - and they'll need to be early birds - to get their Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream hit for the 11.15am ET/8.15am PT kickoff. The two passes - Matchday Pass at $39.99 or the Premier League Pass for $64.99 - are decent options, with the latter getting you a whole host of coverage including extended content, highlights, replays, analyses, and more. However, we would want to highlight streaming service Sling. You can currently get a FREE 3-day trial of Sling's $30-a-month, 'Sling Blue' package which includes NBC which will let you stream Aston Villa vs Chelsea without paying at all - and giving you access to most of the first weekend's action. Remember, if you're outside of the States and want your usual NBC coverage to live stream Aston Villa vs Chelsea then check out the VPN route to gain access to the action.

Live stream Aston Villa vs Chelsea in Canada

DAZN

You've got to use DAZN to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea online if you're in Canada. The network will be showing all 380 fixtures live, and you can start off with a very tempting one-month FREE trial to get off the mark. This will roll on to a $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150 afterward. Kick-off time equates to 11.15am ET/8.15am PT for Canadians, and, once again, if you happen to be outside of Canada, you can use a VPN to access it like you were back there all along.

Live stream Aston Villa vs Chelsea in Australia

Optus Sports

The Premier League is on Optus Sports for the remainder of the season in Australia so you'll need to head over there, and that's real easy if you have one of their packages already. However, if you just want to stream the Aston Villa vs Chelsea match online or want to bag some of the Premier League action, then going for one of their monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport is an excellent way to get access. You'll have to stay up very late for this one though as an Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream in Australia kicks off at 1.15m AEST on Monday, June 22. And for those who are away from their usual Australian TV services, you can use a VPN as outlined above.



Live stream Aston Villa vs Chelsea from wherever you are