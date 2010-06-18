Leonardo DiCaprio to play FBI's J. Edgar Hoover

Leonardo DiCaprio has been recruited by Clint Eastwood to play former head of the FBI J. Edgar Hoover.

Though DiCaprio has also been attached to numerous other projects (including one with Oliver Stone, a Viking flick with Mel Gibson, an adap of Brave New World with Ridley Scott and Gucci ), he’s signed the dotted line to star for Eastwood.

Producer Brian Grazer bought Dustin Lance Black’s script back in February and put production on the fast track.

Hoover was the first ever director of the FBI, having been instrumental in its formation in the 1930s. He’s already been portrayed in films like Public Enemies (then played by Billy Crudup).

It’s a great role for DiCaprio, even if his likeness to the man himself is somewhat up for debate. Still, Eastwood with DiCaprio sounds like a recipe for success to us…

