Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga reportedly not getting online co-op after launch

After speculation about Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga getting online co-op after launch, one reporter has indicated that won't be the case.

Yesterday on March 24, the official TT Games Twitter account replied to a user asking about the possibility of online co-op in the forthcoming Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Unfortunately, the developer's Twitter account shot down the query surrounding online co-op, stating that the upcoming Lego game would merely have local co-op for split-screen players.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Sage has local co-op, not online.March 24, 2022 See more

This has led plenty of fans to speculate that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga might get online co-op further down the line. You need only look at Twitter to see fans voicing their disappointment over the lack of the feature in the new game, and hoping that it'll be added at some point in the future.

However, according to reporter Jack Yarwood, that won't be the case. Yarwood, who previously reported on extensive crunch at TT Games through development of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (via Polygon), poured cold water on the possibility of online co-op being added in post-launch, revealing that it was originally cut during development as the project sped towards launch.

It was cut to bring the project in on time and there was a bit of controversy behind the scenes with folks still working on the netcode after it had been quashed, causing problems elsewhere in the development.March 25, 2022 See more

While development reportedly continued on multiplayer after the feature was axed, Yarwood also states that "the belief internally was this additional work wasn't even directly related to Skywalker Saga, but to produce a network demo" to prove the ongoing viability of the studio's unreliable internal engine, NTT.

Yarwood seriously doubts online co-op will ever come to The Skywalker Saga, and for good reason. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to launch early next month on April 5, across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles alike, bringing all nine mainline Star Wars movies to blocky Lego action.

