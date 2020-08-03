Lego NES deals - is Lego's new Nintendo kit still available?

Now that the kit is officially out, can you still get your hands on Lego NES deals? Is it even in stock anymore? Well, the answer is... yes and no. In the US, it's unfortunately a repeat of the Warhammer 40,000 Indomitus situation; the kit is temporarily out of stock there. As for the UK, back orders are available and will be shipped by August 12 2020. That means you'll have to be patient if you didn't manage to pick up a copy in the first wave - the Lego NES seems to be exclusive to the official Lego Store.

US Lego NES deals: Official Lego store

Official Lego store UK Lego NES deals: Official Lego store

Because the set only arrived August 1, it's not surprising that Lego NES deals are few and far between. There was a lot of interest when it became available for pre-order just a few weeks ago, after all. However, that doesn't mean it's gone for good. The UK can still put down a back order, for example, while the US Lego Store notes that the kit is only 'temporarily' out of stock. That means you'll want to drop back in every now and then to see if the set has reappeared.

If you want to get your hands on the Lego NES, be prepared to shell out some serious moolah though: the kit comes in at $229.99 in the US and £209.99 in the UK, making it one of the more expensive sets set to be available.

That said, it's a very cool set filled with nostalgia: besides a mock-up of the console and controller, it features a faux-CRT TV that allows you to 'play' the original Super Mario game. What's more, it's compatible with any other Lego Super Mario deals you pick up (the Mario figure from the starter set will react to obstacles, power-ups, and enemies). Lego Super Mario is Super Mario Maker meets Labo and it's pure joy, so we can definitely recommend doing so.

As for what this kit offers, you're getting a blocky recreation of the 1980's console, a controller, game cartridge, and CRT TV with a side-scrolling screen controlled by a handle that allows you to 'play' the original game's first level by jumping over foes or obstacles. It's a really neat idea, and one that'll keep you busy for a while - there are a whopping 2,646 pieces.

Anyway, onward to the Lego NES deals. Let's-a-go!

Lego NES deals

Lego NES deals are available now, but stock is another matter. If you see the set available to buy, you're better off grabbing it sooner than later - it won't hang around for long. This was demonstrated on the August 1 2020 release date, which also happened to be the Lego Super Mario range launch (it was a busy time if you're a Lego and Nintendo fan).

We've listed some Lego NES offers below, but it only seems to be available from the official Lego store at the time of writing. If that changes, we'll update this page right away.

