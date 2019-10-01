The Last of Us Remastered Collectibles guide

If you're trying to track down all of The Last of Us collectibles then you've come to the right place, as we've got all of their locations. There are four different types of collectible to find, including Firefly Pendants, comics, artifacts, and training manuals, and you'll need to get them all if you want to complete your Trophy collection for The Last of Us. Whether you've recently picked it up as one of your free PS Plus games for October 2019, or you're giving it another playthrough ahead of The Last of Us 2 arriving in February 2020, there's never been a better time to revisit Joel and Ellie's post-apocalyptic adventure.

Trophy-wise, locating all of the Firefly Pendants earns you Look for the Light, whereas finding all of the comics will net you Endure and Survive. Bagging all of the artifacts gets you It was all just lying there and, finally, hunting down all of the training manuals will unlock I got this. On top of all that, finding every collectible in the game also awards the Scavenger Trophy for your hard work. That's a veritable ton of stuff to track down, and a load of Trophies to unlock. Fortunately, we've found everything so you don't have to!

Tackling the DLC? We also have guides for the additional The Last of Us Left Behind collectibles and optional conversations as well as The Last of Us Left Behind hidden trophies.

Table of Contents: