Lady Gaga says her and Salma Hayek's character had a cut "sexual relationship" in House of Gucci

House of Gucci star Lady Gaga has revealed a "sexual relationship" between her and Salma Hayek's characters didn't make it into the final cut.

Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani in the film, which is based on a true story. In the movie, Patrizia hires hitmen to kill her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), with the help of her confidante Pina Auriemma (Hayek).

"There's a whole side of this film that you did not see, where Pina and I developed a sexual relationship," Gaga said at an MGM Studios panel (H/T IndieWire). "Director's cut, who knows? This is a testament to [Ridley Scott] as a director because he allowed us to go there, and I remember being on set with Salma and going, 'So after Maurizio dies, maybe it gets hot?' And she was like, 'What are you talking about?'" Check out a clip of the moment below.

Lady Gaga says that her and Salma Hayek’s ‘House of Gucci’ characters developed a sеxual relationship in scenes that didn't make the final cut. pic.twitter.com/yuU5Ov2nisJanuary 19, 2022 See more

House of Gucci is Gaga's second film, following her role as Ally in A Star is Born opposite director Bradley Cooper. As for what might come in the future, the actor hasn't ruled out a superhero movie.

"I might, yeah," she told Variety, when asked about doing a superhero film. "It's really hard for me to say that I wouldn't do something. I think mostly I'm not interested in doing things that don't ultimately have something meaningful to say."

Along with Gaga, Hayek, and Driver, House of Gucci also stars Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, and Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci.

While we wait for Gaga's next project, check out our roundup of the best Netflix movies to fill out your watchlist, and see our interview with Ridley Scott for more on House of Gucci.