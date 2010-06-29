Johnny Depps Rango poster

Johnny Depp’s titular character Rango has been revealed in a new movie poster for the CGI film.

Oh, did we mention he’s a chameleon? No, not Depp himself (well, yeah, him too), but Rango, an animated lizard who is having something of an identity crisis.

Conceived and directed by Gore Verbinski, Rango was written by John The Aviator Logan, and sees the eponymous chameleon go on a quest to discover his true self after a life as a household pet.

Perhaps the coolest thing about it is that ILM have developed a new technique in which Depp’s performance was captured and entirely preserved for his CGI character.

Check out the poster below…

Rango also stars Alfred Molina, Isla Fisher, Abigail Breslin and Ray Winstone. It will be released in 2011. You can check out the not-really-anything-to-write-home-about teaser trailer here .

