John Williams implies Indiana Jones 5 will be his and Harrison Ford's last film

John Williams has seemingly revealed that Indiana Jones 5 will be his final film as a movie composer – and Harrison Ford may be following him into retirement.

Williams, who can count the likes of Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Jaws among his most iconic scores, told Associated Press (opens in new tab), "At the moment I’m working on Indiana Jones 5, which Harrison Ford – who’s quite a bit younger than I am — I think has announced will be his last film. So, I thought: If Harrison can do it, then perhaps I can, also."

It’s worth noting, however, that nothing is official at this stage for the composer, who got his first break in the industry with 1958’s Daddy-O. "I don’t want to be seen as categorically eliminating any activity," he said. "I can’t play tennis, but I like to be able to believe that maybe one day I will."

Ford, meanwhile, hasn’t announced his future career plans – nor if Indy 5 will be his last crack at the whip. He is set to return as the famous archaeologist next year in a new movie directed by James Mangold. The first look at Indiana Jones 5 was unveiled by Ford at Star Wars Celebration, showing off little more than a quick glimpse of Indy in his iconic hat and bathed in yellow light.

Indiana Jones producer Frank Marshall has also generated hype for Indy's return in a recent interview. "It's a great story, it's a great character, and I think you're going to be very happy with this movie," Marshall told A.frame (opens in new tab) the Academy's digital magazine. "It's everything I think that everybody wants out of an Indiana Jones movie."

Indiana Jones 5, also starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, and Mads Mikkelsen, is set for release on June 30, 2023. Discover what else is coming your way with our movie release dates guide.