John Cena joining the Looney Tunes-verse with Coyote vs Acme movie

After making a name for himself in the DCEU, John Cena is set to join another franchise: the world of Looney Tunes. He'll star in Coyote vs Acme, a CGI and live-action hybrid movie centering around Wile E. Coyote.

The classic Looney Tunes character is usually seen in hot pursuit of the Road Runner, although he's rarely successful in catching his nemesis. He is often aided in his attempts by devices mail-ordered from Acme Corporation, which never work exactly as they should and usually result in the coyote getting injured in a slapstick manner.

This new movie will see Wile E. Coyote take Acme to court with a down-on-his-luck human attorney taking on the case, only to discover that his boss from his former law firm is representing Acme. Cena will play the role of Acme lawyer. The script is based on The New Yorker humor article "Coyote v. Acme" by Ian Frazier, which was published in 1990 and the movie is described as part courtroom drama and part family comedy.

Dave Green, who previously helmed Earth to Echo and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, will direct the movie, while James Gunn is on board as a producer. Production is due to start next month.

Cena was most recently seen in the HBO Max series Peacemaker (directed by Gunn), which stars his character from The Suicide Squad . The show was just renewed for season 2.