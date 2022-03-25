Amazon is making a James Bond series – but it's a reality TV show

James Bond is coming to the small screen – but it's not exactly what we expected.

Ever since news broke that Amazon had bought the film studio MGM, Hollywood insiders have been wondering what the future of MGM's hottest franchise, James Bond, would look like. Rather than make a TV show about the spy, or any of his companions at MI6, Amazon has elected to launch a new reality series based on the iconic character.

Titled 007’s Road to a Million, the series will, according to Variety, put "a Bond-style spin on a race around the world." Contestants will compete in a global adventure, visiting famous Bond locations, with tasks that will test their intelligence and endurance. Best of all, the winner will take home a £1 million ($1.3 million) prize – and you can enter right now.

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who produce the James Bond movies, will serve as producers here. Variety reports that the project has been in the works for Amazon Prime Video for four years, and predates the MGM deal and is therefore separate from any other MGM shows that may enter development. The publication notes that the James Bond franchise was a major part of the reason Amazon bought MGM, which certainly indicates something new could be brewing.

We previously asked Broccoli and Wilson whether we can expect to see a Bond TV show in the future – but their answer was pretty straight. "We make films," Brocolli said. "We make films for the cinema. That’s what we do."

Wilson added: "We’ve resisted that call for 60 years."

With a new reality show on the way, produced by the duo, perhaps that's about to change. Whatever happens, the next James Bond actor will have to be announced first, as Daniel Craig has stepped away from the role. While we wait for that to happen, check out the best movies on Amazon right now.