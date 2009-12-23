Jackson to adapt Mortal Engines

Buzz for Jackson’s latest book adaptation, The Lovely Bones , has been toasty at best. Lukewarm at worst.

No surprise, then, that he’s secretly moving briskly on to his next project with the speed of ten olyphants on rollerskates. He filmed the ‘unfilmable’ Lord of the Rings and The Lovely Bones , so what juicy piece of literature is he sinking his teeth into next?

Well, it’s a fantasy, and it’s British, and it’s called Mortal Engines , the first in a series of four books operating under the same title.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, entire cities are now autonomous and mobile, constantly battling each other for supremacy. The main character of the first book is 15-year-old orphan Tom Natsworthy, an apprentice who averts an assassination and is pulled into a story of love, war and secrecy.

Fittingly epic for Jackson, then. Though the director is keeping quiet for now. Drawn on reports that he is working on the adaptation, Jackson’s publicist would only say that “any comment should come from Peter", while failing to outright deny anything either way...

Should Jackson continue to adapt novels? Comments below...

