Jack Black returning to Kung Fu Panda in new Netflix animated series

Jack Black is officially returning the fun and furry world of Kung Fu Panda.

According to Variety, Netflix has placed a series order for Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. The new series sees clumsy and lovable Po on a whirlwind adventure that leaves him teamed up with a no-nonsense English night named Wandering Blade. After a mysterious pair of weasels decide to steal a collection of magical weapons, it's up to Po and Blade to find the weapons and save the world – and become friends along the way.

The Kung Fu Panda franchise is a global success, with the films earning a total of over $1.8 billion worldwide at the box office. The first two installments were nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, while the first television adaptation, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness, won 11 Daytime Emmy awards during its three-season run.

Black voiced the titular panda in all three Kung Fu Panda feature films, as well as four of the short films that were included as DVD extras, but did not return for either animated series. Dragon Knight marks Black's first involvement with the franchise since 2016's Kung Fu Panda 3. No other cast members have been announced, but the return of Black could mean the return of previous film leads Dustin Hoffman, Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Ian McShane, Seth Rogen, and Lucy Liu.

