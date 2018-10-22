It's true, Red Dead Redemption 2 has two discs (but you only need one to play the full game)

All the best things in life come in pairs. Batman and Robin. PB & J. Socks. Rockstar knows this better than anyone, having released two discs for the Xbox 360 version of GTA 5 all the way back in 2013, and it turns out the studio is doing the very same for Red Dead Redemption 2.

That's right, following several rumours suggesting multiple discs for the physical edition of the open world western, new images from retailers and several other sources have indeed confirmed that Red Dead Redemption 2 will feature two discs for the price of one.

The first, known as the "data disc", is used purely for installing most of the game onto your system of choice, while the "play disc" is the one you'll be running to actually boot up and start playing the title itself.

Last thing I’m going to speak on since people are just dying to know. Red Dead Redemption 2 does have a double disc. The first disc is a “Data Disc” and the second is a “Play Disc”. Probably have to just install first disc. Game does come with a map which I will not share. pic.twitter.com/VnIq2HF8zfOctober 19, 2018

You can see the inside of the game box itself in the photos above, courtesy of YouTuber KOFI, showing the play disc and the data disc bundled on other side of the package. KOFI also confirms that the physical edition of Red Dead Redemption 2 comes with a copy of the game's map, though he didn't share any pics for fear of spoilers/breaking embargo.

Red Dead Redemption 2's physical edition is 99GB on PS4, and 107GB on Xbox One, which is too big to run all on a single disc, hence the need for two. If you're buying digitally, you can already pre-load the game onto your console right now, allowing you to boot it up as soon as it goes live at midnight, October 26.

So yeah, seeing as that takes up around a fifth of the space of a standard current gen consol, you may need a new PS4 external hard drive or an Xbox One external hard drive very, very soon. The American Frontier is a big place, after all.

Red Dead Redemption 2 sits comfortably at the top of our most wanted for the best new games of 2018, alongside Battlefield 5, Fallout 76, and more.