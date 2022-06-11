MythBusters: The Game - Crazy Experiments Simulator is getting closer to launch, as seen at the Future Games Show Powered by Mana, which means you can now produce your own episodes of the series from start to finish. The goal for each show is to make it as popular as possible by gaining new fans, while also earning enough money to pay for your ongoing experiments.

After picking which myth you want to investigate from the selection available, it's time to head to the blueprint table and start designing the individual elements of the tests you'll be carrying out. This is done through a series of mini-games and puzzles, which you need to complete to fill out all sections of the blueprint

Next comes the construction phase, where you move around the Mythbusters workshop in first person view to purchase all of the required materials, based on the shopping list you're provided with. With tools in hand, you can then use the different workstations to prepare those materials, before combining them to construct your props.

Now you get to put those props into action, so load them up in the truck and head to an appropriate testing site because it's MythBusting time! Assemble all of the items in the right places according to the brief, then carry out the experiment to determine if the myth is Busted, Plausible, or Confirmed.

The final step is to edit the show, using the cards you earned based on your performance during the set up and experimentation phases. Each of these cards has a runtime plus an effect on your finances and/or fan count, from which you need to select five to hit the right length while maximising your money and fame to create the perfect episode.

MythBusters: The Game - Crazy Experiments Simulator is available to wishlist right now on Steam (opens in new tab), or if you'd like to give it a try first then the free prologue MythBusters: The First Experiment (opens in new tab) will give you a taste of what you can expect from the full game experience.

For more awesome games featured during today's Future Games Show, check out our official Steam page (opens in new tab).