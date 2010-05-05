iPhone Game of the Day: Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Game: Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Price: £3.49/$5.99

Size: 2.8MB

Out: Now

After an excellent conversion of his first adventure, Sega's blue hog gets a second outing on iPhone in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Widely regarded as one of, if not the best game in the series, it still stands proud as an excellent platformer, full of vibrant colours, memorable enemies and sensational speed, not to mention brilliant level design.

This touch screen iteration is almost flawless, with smooth graphics and faithful movement.We say 'almost' asthe frame rate can inexplicably drop after you resume a paused game and some of the sounds are slightly different, most likely due to a different sound chip. Other than these minor complaints, it's the same Sonic you rememberand unquestionably deserves a place on your home screen.



Above: The touch screen D-pad works surprisingly well



Above: Howzat? Pixel-perfect speedruns are still possible here



Above: The backgrounds have all the multiple layers of the original



Above: Special stages run in 4:3 but still look great on iPhone's screen

