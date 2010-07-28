iPhone game of the day: Gangstar

Game: Gangstar West Coast Hustle

Price: £2.99/$4.99

Size: 175MB

Buy it now from the iTunes Store

There's already a GTA game on iPhone in the shape of the awesome Chinatown Wars. But that's not proper GTA, is it? We want to be down in the streets, behind our character, not flying along like some morally-reprehensible blue tit. Enter Gangstar - a true 3D free-roaming sandbox game. You can steal cars, beat up passers-by, and of course run dubious errands for lowlifes, all the while packing a pistol... or better.

Graphically, iPhone is struggling just a little to keep everything running smoothly, but while it isn't as detailed as a PS2 GTA game, it's certainly no slouch. The draw distance is decent enough, the cars all have working suspension and the character models are actually quite detailed. At this price, it's hard to complain about the game's slight shortcomings. Instead, we should rejoice that this kind of game can be done on iPhone - and still keep the fun factor intact.



Above: Even the colour scheme is reminiscent of Vice City. Incidentally, those touch controls work nicely

