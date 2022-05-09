Intel Core 12th gen HX-series rumored to launch at tomorrow's Vision event

It's rumoured that Intel Alder Lake-HX enthusiast mobile CPUs will be unveiled tomorrow at the Intel Vision event, according to credible sources. Originally leaked by Videocardz, the 12th gen Intel Core HX processors are going to be featured inside both gaming laptops and workstations. According to the leak, the HX-series is built with overclocking in mind and features PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 RAM support.

The most powerful chipset speculated to be launching tomorrow is the i9-12950HX, which is comprised of 16 cores (24 threads); 8 dedicated to performance and 8 to efficiency. This CPU carries a base frequency of 2.3 GHz and a max graphics frequency of 1.55GHz. Every HX CPU utilizes the same 55W base power, with a max turbo power of up to 157W.

As expected from enthusiast-level processors, the two most powerful on offer, both the aforementioned i9-12950HX and the similarly-powerful i9-12900HX, support a turbo boost clock speed of up to 5.0 GHz, for some serious overclocking potential. This positions the HX-series as some of the fastest processors on the market for both gaming laptops and workstations alike.

It's not only the alleged i9 HX-series configurations that are of note, as the two i7 HX-series models appear equally viable in their own right. Both the Intel 12850HX and the Intel 12800HX are rocking the same 16 cores (24 threads) but with a slightly lower max boost of 4.8 GHz. With this information in mind, it's looking as though the main difference between the i7 and i9 at this level is all going to come down to that extra overclocking overhead.

All of the rumored Intel Core 12th HX processors

Intel Core i9-12950HX - 16 cores (24 threads); up to 5.0GHz (boost)

Intel Core i9-12900HX - 16 cores (24 threads); up to 5.0GHz (boost)

Intel Core i7-12850HX - 16 cores (24 threads); up to 4.8GHz (boost)

Intel Core-i7-12800HX - 16 cores (24 threads); up to 4.8GHz (boost)

Intel Core i7-12650HX - 14 cores (20 threads); up to 4.7 GHz (boost)

Intel Core i5-12600HX - 12 cores (16 threads); up to 4.6 GHz (boost)

Intel Core i5-12450HX - 8 cores (12 threads); up to 4.4 GHz (boost)

We'll be sure to keep you posted on everything we learn from the Intel Vision event, which is due to take place on May 10 / 11. It's currently unknown whether more details will be released regarding Intel Arc, however, we'll update you with the latest as soon as it's released.

