How to watch WandaVision online and on TV around the world

Want to watch WandaVision? Now that our 18-month break from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is over, knowing how to catch up with the new show may be on your mind. Among other things, obviously. Why is it a sitcom set in the 50s, 60s, 70s, and beyond? And just how is Vision back from the dead? Well, don't fret too much. Because every episode of the series is exclusive to Disney Plus, all you need is a membership if you want to stream WandaVision every Friday.

Hoping to stream WandaVision somewhere else? Sorry, no can do. Because the show is an exclusive and won't appear on any other service, you've got no choice but to grab a Disney Plus sign-up if you want to watch WandaVision (barring an eventual DVD or Blu-ray release, anyway). And if you're a Marvel fan, you will; it's supposed to be crucial to the MCU moving forward, so keeping up with the Scarlet Witch and her android beau will set you up for Marvel Phase 4.

Luckily, Disney Plus isn't all that expensive. Memberships are generally less than a Standard HD month of Netflix, and you can always cancel after a couple of months once you've been able to watch WandaVision in full (there are nine episodes). To get you started, we've listed the full suite of deals below.

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, each episode of WandaVision takes on a different era of sitcom and sees Wanda living out a life of married bliss with Vision. However, things aren't as they seem. To begin with, Wanda keeps hearing strange voices she can't identify. What's more, isn't Vision dead? How is he back and playing house with his great love?

WandaVision isn't the only thing on Disney Plus worth watching, of course. For instance, you can also watch The Mandalorian online and stream The Simpsons online too - 31 seasons of it. Most Marvel movies and the full Star Wars saga are available there as well.

Disney Plus | $6.99 per month

Want to stream WandaVision? It's only available on Disney Plus. In fact, you won't find the MCU series anywhere else at the moment. Don't worry, though - this deal is the cheapest way to get it. A standard month of the service sets you back $6.99p/m for hundreds of hours of TV, film, and documentaries. If your budget can stretch to it, there's also another US offer that provides you with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $12.99 per month (the same cost as a Standard HD month of Netflix for triple the amount of content). That's our favorite offer so far, and it's comfortably the best Disney Plus bundle we've seen to date.

Disney Plus | $9.99 per month

Want to watch WandaVision? Good news - it's as easy as signing up to Disney Plus. The series is available right now and will run for nine episodes in total. These land every Friday, and there are plenty of other shows and films to enjoy in the meantime. The Clone Wars got a final season last year, for example. And then there are the other Disney properties. Toy Story? Check. The Lion King? Check. Basically, you're not going to run out of things to watch any time soon.

Disney Plus | £5.99 per month

For any UK readers wanting to stream WandaVision and see what all the fuss is about, this is how to do it. You can either give £5.99 per month for the normal monthly membership or pay a one-off sum of £59.99 for a whole year of the service (this saves you around £12 in the long run). Regardless of which offer you get, you'll receive the same movies, TV, and documentaries. More specifically, there's plenty of other things to keep you busy once you're done with WandaVision. Disney Plus is stuffed with everything from Pixar flicks and Marvel films to National Geographic documentaries, and it's a real treasure-trove of content.

Disney Plus | $8.99 per month

Hunting down ways to watch WandaVision in Australia? As with every other part of the world, you'll find it on Disney Plus - it's easy. Just grab a basic monthly membership for $8.99p/m and you can stream Wandavision from this January onwards. Not that the MCU series is the only reason to invest, of course. You'll also get access to the likes of Frozen 2, The Simpsons, Avengers, and more with this subscription. Lots is on the way, too. For example, an Obi-Wan show is in the works, as is a Loki series with Tom Hiddleston.

Watch Disney Plus in your area

If you have Disney Plus in you region, you'll find WandaVision there - it's available wherever Disney Plus is, including Germany, Spain, and Italy. -Unable to sign up? Don't panic just yet. Although release dates for the rest of the world are staggered, you won't have long to wait if your area doesn't have Disney Plus right now. Disney has promised a rollout in most areas within the next year or so. In other words, you'll be getting your fill of Disney in no time. Good news, right?

