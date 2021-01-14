How to watch WandaVision online and on TV around the world

After an 18-month hiatus from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, knowing how to watch WandaVision when it arrives this week may be on your mind. Among other things, obviously. Why is it a sitcom set in the 50s, 60s, 70s, and beyond? And just how is the Vision back? Well, don't fret too much. Because every episode of the series is exclusive to Disney Plus, all you need is a membership if you want to stream WandaVision every Friday.

Hoping to stream WandaVision somewhere else? Sorry, no can do. Because the show is an exclusive and won't appear on any other service, you've got no choice but to grab a Disney Plus sign-up if you want to watch WandaVision now and in the future (barring a DVD or Blu-ray release, anyway). It's supposed to be crucial to the MCU moving forward, too; keeping up with the Scarlet Witch and her android beau will apparently set you up for Marvel Phase 4.

Luckily, Disney Plus isn't particularly expensive. Memberships are generally less than a Standard HD month of Netflix, and you can always cancel in a couple of months once you've been able to watch WandaVision (there are nine episodes in total). To get you started, we've listed the full suite of deals below.

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, each episode of WandaVision takes on a different era of sitcom and sees Wanda living out a life of married bliss with Vision. However, things aren't as they seem. To begin with, Wanda keeps hearing strange voices she can't identify. What's more, Vision is totally and unequivocally dead. So how is he back and playing house with his great love?

WandaVision isn't the only thing on Disney Plus worth watching, of course. For instance, you can also watch The Mandalorian online and stream The Simpsons online too - 31 seasons of it. Most Marvel movies and the full Star Wars saga are available there as well.

Watch WandaVision - US

Disney Plus | $6.99 per month

Want to stream WandaVision? It's only available on Disney Plus. In fact, you won't find the MCU series anywhere else at the moment. Don't worry, though - this deal is the cheapest way to get it. A standard month is just $6.99 for hundreds of hours of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and more, so you're getting good value for money. Want to make your cash go even further? There's currently a bundle that gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $12.99 per month. That's our favorite offer so far, and comfortably the best Disney Plus bundle we've seen to date.

Watch WandaVision - Canada

Disney Plus | $9.99 per month

Want to watch WandaVision? Good news - it's as easy as signing up to Disney Plus. The series is arriving this January 15 and will run for nine episodes in total. There are plenty of other shows and films to enjoy once you're done with the MCU series, too. The Clone Wars got a final season last year, for example. And then there are the other Disney properties. Toy Story? Check. The Lion King? Check. Basically, you're not going to run out of things to watch any time soon.

Watch WandaVision - UK

Disney Plus | £5.99 per month

For any UK readers wanting to stream WandaVision and see what all the fuss is about, this is how to do it. You can either give £5.99 per month for the normal monthly membership or pay a one-off sum of £59.99 for a whole year of the service. No matter which one you go for, you'll get all the same movies, documentaries, and shows for your trouble. Naturally, there's plenty of other things to keep you busy once you're done with WandaVision as well. Disney Plus is stuffed with everything from Pixar flicks and Marvel movies to National Geographic documentaries. It's a real treasure-trove of content.

Watch WandaVision - Australia

Disney Plus | $8.99 per month

Hunting down ways to watch WandaVision in Australia? As with every other part of the world, you'll find it on Disney Plus - easy. Just grab a basic monthly membership and you can stream Wandavision this January onwards. Not that the MCU series is the only reason to invest. You'll also get access to the likes of Frozen 2, The Simpsons, Avengers, and more with this subscription. The service is jam-packed with content. More is on the way, too. For example, an Obi-Wan show is in the works, as is a Loki series with Tom Hiddleston.

Stream WandaVision online everywhere else

Watch Disney Plus in your area

If you have Disney Plus in you region, you'll find WandaVision there - it's available wherever Disney Plus is, including Germany, Spain, and Italy. Unable to sign up? Don't panic just yet. Although release dates for the rest of the world are staggered, you won't have long to wait if your area doesn't have Disney Plus right now. Disney has promised a rollout in most areas within the next year or so. In other words, you'll be getting your fill of Disney in no time. Good news, right?



