How to watch UFC Fight Night 169 live stream online: Benavidez Vs Figueiredo tonight from anywhere in the world

There's still time to to prepare for tonight's big event, so let us walk you through how to watch UFC Fight Night 169 live stream online for Benavidez Vs Figueiredo and the earlier bouts too.

The main event is a flyweight match-up between two major fighters. But who will walk away with the world flyweight championship title? Can Benavidez defend his #1 position or will Figueiredo get the better of him? Find out with a UFC Fight Night 169 live stream.

While Benavidez is the top fighter in the flyweight division, something even bigger is now on the line with the winner of this fight taking on the currently vacant UFC flyweight championship belt.

The belt was previously held by UFC legend Henry Cejudo but after he vacated the title back in December 2019, it has been up for grabs ever since. And if any two fighters were going to go up against each other for the belt in a UFC Fight Night 169 live stream, we're glad it's these two.

On the one side, there's Benavidez - a fighter with the most amount of wins in Flyweight history - tied with the G.O.A.T of the league, Demetrious Johnson and the most amount of UFC flyweight knockouts.

On the other, Figueiredo. Of his 18 fights, he has so far lost just one. He has both reach and height advantage and is coming off of two big wins. As the #3 fighter in the league, he was bound to come up against Benavidez soon.

Ready to watch the event? We've included all of the details for how to watch a UFC Fight Night 169 live stream below. No matter what country you're in and even if you're on holiday we've found Benavidez Vs Figueiredo streaming options.

UFC Fight Night 169: Main Card

After the Prelims (see below for details), the main card events will roll out in the following order: Grant Dawson vs Darrick Minner (Featherweight bout), Megan Anderson vs Norma Dumont (Women's Featherweight bout), Ion Cutelaba vs Magomed Ankalev (Light Heavyweight bout), Felicia Spencer vs Zarah Fairn (Women's Featherweight bout) and Joseph Benavidez vs Deiveson Figueiredo (Flyweight Title bout).

UFC Fight Night 169: Prelims

Be sure to get your money's worth for UFC Fight Night 169 by tuning in early for the Prelims too. Tonight's bouts include: Sean Brady vs Ismail Naurdiev (Welterweight bout), Aaron Cruz vs Spike Carlyle (Featherweight bout), Jordan Griffin vs TJ Brown (Featherwight bout), Luis Pena vs Steve Garcia (Lightweight bout), Marcin Tybura vs Serghei Spivac (Heavyweight bout) and Brendan Allen vs Tom Breese (middleweight bout).

Live stream UFC Fight Night 169 in the US:

If you're a frequent UFC fan in the states, you will likely already know that ESPN+ is the place to go for all of your MMA action and this event is no different. While this isn't a PPV event, you will have to invest in an ESPN+ subscription to watch it. But don't worry, it's very cheap.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $4.99 monthly or you can go for a one-year option for $49.99.

The event will air in the States tonight with Prelim cards starting at 5pm ET, 2pm PT and the main card kicking off at 8pm ET, 5pm PT.

Watch Benavidez Vs Figueiredo online in the UK:

For UK fans, you won't need to worry about PPVs...just subscriptions. UFC Fight Night 169 will be hosted on BT Sport 1 HD. That means you can watch it either with Sky TV or through a BT Sport subscription.

The action is set to begin at 10pm tonight but if you want to watch the event later, BT also offers spoiler-free replays to re-watch after the event has happened.

You can either head to the BT Sport 1 channel or you can download the BT Sport app and watch online. However, if you're going to be out of the country when it airs, you will have to make use of a VPN to watch the event. That might even be the cheaper option when combined with one of the cheap ESPN subs mentioned above for US viewers instead.

Catch a UFC Fight Night 169 live stream in New Zealand:

(Image credit: Future)

Great news for UFC fans in New Zealand, UFC Fight Night 169 will be both free to watch and easy to stream where you are. The entire event will be streamed on TSN2 on the Sunday, March 1 at 6PM ET and 3PM PT.

Or you can also buy a UFC fight pass. This will definitely be the most costly way to watch in New Zealand however it will give you access to a huge range of fights throughout the year.

Live stream UFC Fight Night 169 in Australia:

The usual streaming options for Australia don't seem to be hosting this UFC Fight Night event so instead you have two options. Either you invest in a UFC Fight Pass, costing $9.99 a month or for a slightly better saving, $95.99 for the entire year.

If you're just on holiday in Australia, you can make use of a VPN and connect to the fight like you're watching from your home country. Once you have it installed, you can connect to ESPN+ and watch through that.

Watch Benavidez Vs Figueiredo from elsewhere in the world:

Your home country not mentioned above? It is highly likely that the content will be geo-blocked where you are and therefore not accessible. However, there is a simple way to get around this issue - a VPN.

A VPN is a service that allows you to alter your IP address to appear like you're back home. That means you can appear to be back in the UK, the US, New Zealand, Australia or pretty much any country with viewing options for UFC Fight Night 169.

There are so many VPN providers out there and we've tested a wide range of them on our best VPN for gaming and best VPN for Netflix guides and found that ExpressVPN has the best selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world along with reassuring privacy options. We especially love how the app can be set to automatically protect you on any public Wi-Fi, making browsing and shopping online less risky at a cafe or on public transport.

Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to watch a UFC Fight Night 169 live stream online:

1: Get a cheap VPN installed

There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you.

2: Connect to a US server

While you can connect to a server from any of the countries that we have laid out above, a US server will likely prove to be the easiest.



3: Head over to ESPN+

Once you've got your location set, head over to ESPN+ to buy access to the event and future UFC Fight Night live streams. Or, try one of the other countries mentioned above.