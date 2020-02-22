How to watch UFC Fight Night 168 live stream online: Felder vs Hooker tonight

Just because tonight's action is taking place over in New Zealand doesn't mean you have to miss a single moment. We've done the research and come up with the definitive guide on how to watch a UFC Fight Night 168 live stream online, wherever you are in the world.

Paul Felder and Dan Hooker, two lightweight fighters with impressive MMA histories will be going head-to-head in the latest fight night. Joined by a host of other great fighters including up-and-coming Yan Xiaonan, UFC Fight Night 168 is one you really won't want to miss.

Both Felder and Hooker are the very definition of brawling fighters, going in for big strikes and KO attempts. Unlike some other match-ups, these two fighters are so evenly matched its hard to call a likely winner.

But what we do know is that this is a fight worth catching. Felder will be looking strong after taking down both the lightning-fast Edson Barboza and James Vick and Hooker has a lot to lose, with the event being hosted in his home country of New Zealand for the first time in years.



But a UFC Fight Night 168 live steam won’t just be about Hooker vs Felder. Jimmy Crute will be looking to redeem himself against Michal Oleksiejczuk after his first loss last year and a show-down between Yan Xiaonan and Karolina Kowalkiewicz is set to be one of the highlights of the event.

Xiaonan is a new and exciting fighter to the UFC and Kowalkiewicz is the previous Flyweight women’s champion with a lot of wins under her belt. No matter which pair of fighters you’re there for, scroll down to find out more about a UFC Fight Night 168 live stream. Given the New Zealand location, fight times might be a little different than usual in your country.

Live stream UFC Fight Night 168 in the US:

Based in the US? ESPN Plus has held on to the exclusive rights to air UFC events for a while and continues to do so. However, unlike some other events in the past, this one does not require a pay-per-view. Instead, all you have to do is subscribe to ESPN+.

That means either $4.99 a month or if you want to spend the year catching all the UFC events $49.99 for a whole year subscription. Once you have your subscription sorted you can watch on your, TV, Fire TV Stick, laptop, Xbox, PS4 and more devices.

The event will kick off in the states on Saturday, February 22 at 4pm ET, 1pm PT. But if you just want to watch Hooker vs Felder online, the main card starts at 7pm ET, 4pm PT.

Watch Hooker vs Felder in the UK:

Based in the UK? There's no need to worry about pay-per-views or subscriptions as the entirety of UFC Fight Night 168 will be broadcast on BT Sport 3. The action is set to begin at 10pm on Saturday, February 22nd.

You can either head to the BT Sport 3 channel or you can download the BT Sport app and watch online. However, if you're going to be out of the country when it airs, you will have to make use of a VPN to watch the event.

And if you want to watch the event but aren't able to tune in on the night, BT also offers spoiler-free replays to re-watch after the event has happened.

Catch a UFC Fight Night 168 live stream in New Zealand:

UFC Fight Night 168 (including Hooker vs Felder) will be free to watch in New Zealand. All you have to do is head on over to TSN5 at 11am NZDT on Sunday, February 22.

Or you can also buy a UFC fight pass. This will definitely be the most costly way to watch in New Zealand however it will give you access to a huge range of fights throughout the year.

Live stream UFC Fight Night 168 in Australia:

If you're based in Australia there are two options for watching the event. Firstly, you could do the same as above and buy a UFC Fight Pass, costing $95.99 for the year. Or, you could get a subscription to Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports offers free trials so you could, in theory, subscribe for the free week and watch the fight. Or if you know you're going to be watching a lot of sports, subscribe for the full year.

The event airs in Australia on the Sunday at 8am AEDT.

Watch Felder vs Hooker from elsewhere in the world:

Not currently living in any of the countries we've gone through above? Unfortunately, it is highly likely you will find the content is geo-blocked while you're abroad. This will stop you from being able to access it, unless you use a VPN.

A VPN is a service that allows you to alter your IP address to appear like you're back home. That means you can appear to be back in the UK, the US, New Zealand, Australia or pretty much any country with viewing options for UFC Fight Night 168.

