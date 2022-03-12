How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 3 online now from anywhere

While last week's instalment of Peaky Blinders season 6 saw the return of Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons, could episode three see the show say goodbye to some key characters? Don't miss a moment of the latest chapter of the BBC Brummy gangster epic - here's how to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 3 online now and how to stream from abroad with the help of a VPN.

Titled 'Gold', the third episode of season 6 sees Tommy embark on a quest to find out who has placed a curse on his family amid the loss of Aunt Polly and daughter Ruby's ominous premonitions.

Meanwhile, back in Birmingham, Ada is left in charge of business, with Arthur bolstering numbers by taking on some new recruits

Finding its home on BBC One, those in the UK benefit from a free-to-air broadcast. Not going to be in the country? Why not try a VPN to stream BBC iPlayer as if you were at home and watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 3 online anywhere around the world.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 3 online in the UK

BBC

Episode of 3 Peaky Blinders season 6 aired on BBC One at 9pm GMT on Sunday, March 13 and you can now catch up on the BBC's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer. The service is also currently hosting all five previous seasons in case you need to catch up with events in Birmingham. BBC iPlayer is available on a variety of devices including Android and iOS smartphones, select Smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles and media streamers like Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and Roku. Out of the country when Peaky Blinders season six episode 3 lands? You can always use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer content as if you were at home, available with a 30-day all your money back guarantee, allowing you to try before you buy.

How to watch Peaky Blinders online from anywhere

How to watch Peaky Blinders online in the US

Netflix

While no exact release date has been announced, Netflix has confirmed it will be showing the sixth and final season of the Birmingham crime epic Stateside following the new series' conclusion on the BBC in the UK. That means a wait until at least April 4 for enthusiasts of the show in the US. The potential upside of this is that it gives you a chance to reacquaint or catch up with previous episodes of Peaky Blinkers, with all five previous season currently available to stream on the service, which costs from $9.99 a month.

How to watch Peaky Blinders online in Canada

Netflix

As with their neighbours, Canadian viewers will be able to watch season 6 of Peaky Blinders with Netflix at some point after the new series has finished transmission in the UK. Canadians can also catch up and watch all five previous seasons of Peaky Blinders in one place with a Netflix subscription from CA$9.99 a month.

How to watch Peaky Blinders online in Australia

Netflix

It's the same story Down Under, with Australian Peaky Blinders set to be able to watch season 6 exclusively on Netflix later this autumn. Pricing for the service currently starts at AU$10.99 a month for the basic plan, with its 4K Premium Plan costing AU$22.99.

