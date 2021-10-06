How to live stream Fury vs Wilder online this weekend

Covid has delayed Fury vs Wilder 3 for more than a year, but this weekend the two heavyweights will finally step into the ring to put an end to their trilogy.

Tyson Fury is defending against Deontay Wilder, aiming to keep hold of the WBC heavyweight belt that he won off his opponent in February 2020. We're showing you exactly how to watch Fury vs Wilder online right here.

Fury vs Wilder at a glance Fury vs Wilder will take place at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas on Saturday, October 9. The undercard will start at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. That's 2am BST, 11am AEST on Sunday October 10. Depending on the length of the undercard, ring walks are due to take place at 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT - 4.30am BST / 1.30pm AEST.

It's been a long time coming for Fury and Wilder; the two fighters last crossed paths in February last year, before their third and final fight was postponed twice. After a historic draw clawed from the clutches of defeat by Fury in 2018, the two met just before the Covid pandemic fully took hold. Fury was well in the driving seat by this point, walking out of the ring with a seventh-round TKO.

That was Wilder's first defeat of his career, and now the former heavyweight champion is marching right back up to Fury to claim his title back. It's time to see if his excuses around his previous defeat truly hold up as the pair go head to head in one of the biggest boxing events of the year.

While Fury has shown an incredible technical knowledge of strategy in the ring, it's Wilder who comes out on top in terms of pure power. He's stopped every boxer who's got in his path, save for Fury of course, and has some big names like Regis Prograis championing his ability to pack a punch.

Nevertheless, Fury's ability to switch between defensive and aggressive movement at the drop of a hat might clinch him the win here. His win over Wilder was achieved by strategically stepping out of the firing zone when overpowered and playing a much longer game, eventually forcing the champion to retreat with stalking blows.

It's all on the line in this weekend's matchup, and with just as much action between these two fighters outside of the ring as in it, there's certainly going to be fireworks on Saturday night.

Read on to find out exactly how to live stream Fury vs Wilder online this weekend.

Watch Fury vs Wilder online in the US

ESPN+

ESPN and Fox Sports have the rights to the Fury vs Wilder match in the US, which means you'll need to be a subscriber to pick up a $79.99 PPV pass. You'll need to pay this regardless of whether you're already a member or not, but there is a Disney+ bundle that those looking to upgrade their entertainment channels should note as well. You'll be paying $13.99 a month for the Disney bundle (which also includes Hulu), or $6.99 for straight ESPN+. Ring walks begin at 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT, with the undercard kicking off at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. View Deal

Fury vs Wilder live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

UK viewers can tune into Fury vs Wilder this weekend through BT Sport Box Office. You can pick up a PPV pass for a lot less in the UK, shelling out just £24.95 to watch the boxing live stream this weekend. You can purchase through the website, on your TV box, or through the app as well. Once you've got your ticket you've got a wealth of streaming options, with BT Sport Box Office offering apps through your PC, mobile, tablet, console, or smart TV. It's going to be a late one, though. Ring walks start at 4.30am on Sunday October 10, with undercard bouts beginning at 2am. View Deal

Watch Fury vs Wilder live stream in Australia

Australian viewers can tune into Kayo Sports or Main Event for a PPV pass for this weekend's Fury vs Wilder matchup. Both services are charging $59.95 for the afternoon's entertainment. Over in Oz, the main fight is expected to be underway from 1.30pm AEST on Sunday October 10, with the undercard starting from 11am. Once you've got your pass, simply sign into your account on your console, smart TV, mobile device, or PC and you can start streaming right away.View Deal

What's on the Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard?

While there's certainly enough action in the main headline bout, there's also plenty to look forward to if you're early to the action. You'll find the full card available just below.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard

Efe Ajagba vs Frank Sanchez

Robert Helenius vs Adam Kownacki

Jared Anderson vs Vladimir Tereshkin

Robeisy Ramirez vs Orlando Gonzalez

Edgar Berlanga vs Marcelo Esteban Coceres

Julian Williams vs Vladimir Hernandez

Rances Barthelemy vs TBA

Viktor Vykhryst vs Mike Marshall

Elvis Rodriguez vs Victor Vazquez

Bruce Carrington vs Cesar Cantu

