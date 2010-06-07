How does this PlayStation Move footage make you feel?

A video of some Spanish people playing the PlayStation Move games Sports Champion and Move Party! popped up on YouTube recently. It's over 10 minutes long, but the bits showing gameplay can be found at the following times: Gladiator Duel 01:07, Archery 03:12, Table Tennis 04:40, Bocce 06:12, Volleyball 06:57, Move Party! 09:30. Have a look:

So how does it make you feel about PlayStation Move? Excited? No. Thought not. Admittedly the video itself could have benefited from some tighter editing, but the actual games hardly helped relieve any of the soul-crushing tedium. I bashed my head on my desk at around the four minute mark just to remind myself that I was still alive.

I appreciate that the purpose of both these titles is to demonstrate Move in a simple manner, but shouldn't that be all the more reason to make them look inspiring - to make gamers think 'actually that PlayStation Move looks like hot shit'. At the very least it should make the people playing it display some signs of enjoyment. Not despair.

But let's not be too despondent - at least we've still got the unbridled joys of the completely controller free Natal to look forward to. It'll be so liberating. Right...?

I have nothing to add.

