All the Horizon Forbidden West lens locations

If you want to find all the Horizon Forbidden West lenses to be had in the Daunt, we can help. The Lens of Dawn, Morning, Midday, Afternoon Evening and Twilight can be recovered from six watchtowers in the game's first main area if you know where to look. It's the first real collectible you'll encounter and finding them all is a nice way to see the world and earn a small reward along the way. But where are all the Horizon Forbidden West lenses? Let us us show you.

Horizon Forbidden West lenses locations

Lens of Dawn Lens of Morning Lens of Midday Lens of Afternoon Lens of Twilight Lens of Evening

There are six Horizon Forbidden West lenses in all. Most of them can be found by simply locating the tower, scaling it and removing the lens you find at the top in the round dish. The towers are all around the edges of the Daunt, so look up at the cliff edges and mountain tops to see the crumbling ruins. All of them can be climbed with no additional gear, although you might find the odd Metal Flower or Firegleam along the way you'll have to come back to when you have the right gear. There's nothing that will stop you reaching the lenses though, with the exception of number 4, the Lens of Afternoon, which we'll explain in a moment. The final lens, the Lens of Evening, will also lead you to the person you'll need to speak to, to turn the mission in.

As we mentioned, The Lens of Afternoon, number 4, is blocked initially by some people who've barred the way. To reach it you'll need to access the mission Twilight Path by talking to Petra, who you can find in the bar in Chainscrape. You might have to talk to her a few times but eventually she'll mention some refugees, which will then unlock the side quest. To complete it, visit the refugees, who will then let you through to climb the tower.

The final Horizon Forbidden West lens, number 6, the Lens of Evening will trigger the mission, Signals of the Sun, when you approach it - look for a guard trying to drag a body to start things off. This will have you rescuing a mountain climber called Raynah. She'll take all the lenses you already have off your hands, including the one on the tower she's next to, so maybe climb that quick before speaking to her.

In return for all finding and giving her all six Horizon Forbidden West lenses you'll get the following rewards:

90 metal shards

2 Greenshine fragments

2 Bronze Ingots

Dune Shadow dye

Later on you can also catch up with her at the campsite in Barren Light where she'll give you this reward

10 Greenshine sliver

2 Bronze Ingots

It's not the biggest reward in the grand scheme of things but the cash should help you get some better gear earlier. While all that Greenshine will be extremely useful for certain weapon and gear upgrades, or to buy hard-to-get machines parts from merchants. You usually find the odd fragment or sliver out in the while one at a time so that's a lot to get at once, that early in the game.