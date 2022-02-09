Horizon Forbidden West leak reveals a long-awaited feature is coming to the game

A recent Horizon Forbidden West leak has revealed a long-awaited feature is coming to the sequel.

According to a post on ResetEra , a review from Chinese gaming website NGA (which has since been removed from the website) has accidentally leaked some details about Horizon Forbidden West. We will be discussing what these new details are, so if you want to go in without any extra information, we suggest you don’t read on in this story any further.

Spoiler Warning: Features and game mechanics from Horizon Forbidden West will be discussed in this article.

As detailed in the ResetEra thread, Horizon Forbidden West has finally got a highly-requested flying mechanic. A translated excerpt from the review suggests that the Sunwing - a mechanical pterosaur with solar-powered wings - "can be used as a mount." It isn’t clear, however, if any other machines will also have the same feature.

Although an exciting new addition to the Horizon series, perhaps it's not too surprising that Guerrilla decided to implement this mechanic in the upcoming sequel. In fact, earlier this year, it was discovered that Horizon Zero Dawn at one point did have a flying mechanic in an early build of the game. In a video containing footage of Horizon Zero Dawn back in 2012, we can see Aloy riding on the back of what looks like a Glinthawk.

Horizon Forbidden West fans have had their suspicions for a while that a flying mechanic was coming to the game. A post on the Horizon subreddit shows fans theorizing from as far back as three months ago that this feature would make an appearance in Forbidden West.

Fans don’t have to wait long to jump on the back of a Sunwing now as Horizon Forbidden West is due to release on February 18, 2022, and will be available on both PS4 and PS5 .