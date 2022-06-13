There's no reason to expect Silksong on PS4 or PS5 any time soon

Despite some uncertainty, there's no indication Silksong will be on PS4 or PS5 any time soon. One of the most hotly-anticipated indie games for a while, the actual platforms and consoles the Hollow Knight sequel would be on haven't been especially clear, though we got a greater sense of priorities and the game's future after details emerged at the 2022 Xbox/Bethesda Showcase. We'll go into more detail on that below, as well as what consoles you can expect Silksong to be on in the future.

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Is Hollow Knight Silksong going to be on PS4 and PS5? At time of writing nobody has stated definitely that Silksong is going to be on PS4 and PS5, a careful omission that technically doesn't say it can't be on them at some point in the future. The game has been confirmed for Xbox consoles (without saying which ones admittedly, but we presume both the Xbox One and Series X/S), appearing day one on Xbox Game Pass, as well as getting PC and Nintendo Switch releases, apparently aiming to be on every mainstream console except the PS4 and PS5. That being said, this doesn't equate to never being on PlayStation consoles at any point. The original Hollow Knight was something of a console-hopper, starting on the PC and eventually making its way to all the major platforms as critical success made continued expansion worthwhile. However, circumstances have definitely changed, and right now it seems as though Microsoft are claiming the adorable insectile saga for as long as they can.

It's entirely possible that we'll see Silksong eventually make its way to PS4 and PS5 later on as money changes hands and offers are negotiated, but there's no reason to expect it happening soon at time of writing, and players on PlayStation platforms shouldn't get their hopes up. Silksong itself doesn't even have a firm release date beyond being some time in the next twelve months , so it's probably too early to be planning for post-launch changes. Until then, those who are really desperate to play Silksong may need to invest in some other platform…